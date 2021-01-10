Question: What type of situations occur that calls for the response of a tactical team to handle things instead of patrol officers being able to handle them?
Answer: There are various situations which can sometimes be better handled through a tactical team. When a deputy or patrol officer arrives at an emergency they must jump into action, but situations such as a hostage that has been taken, someone barricaded inside a building with a weapon, violent protests, and situations that would require public evacuations are some of the things that a well trained tactical team would be needed. During these types of incidents the first officers on scene will be busy with assessing the situation, taking statements, controlling traffic, and many other duties that would allow for the tactical team to jump in and try to resolve the situation.
Officers who are part of these teams go through a lot of additional training such as defensive tactics, negotiations, and ongoing weapons efficiency. The goal of these teams are to try to control and deescalate dangerous situations and to keep the public safe at the same time.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.