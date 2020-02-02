Question: With the new technology in place at 911 Centers, like text-to-911, are dispatchers able to find out where a person is located at during an emergency, even if that person is unable to continue talking or texting?
Answer: When I started in law enforcement we had to depend on people staying on the phone and giving us exact directions to be able to find them. Luckily technology continues to advance everyday and over the last few years dispatch centers have been able to increase the ability to locate people through their phones.
So the answer is yes: we can search and locate someone who has dialed 911 and then dropped the phone, or who is in a situation where they can not speak. We can also locate someone who has sent a Text-to-911 message, but maybe was unable to send their location or continue texting. Someone calling from a home phone will display an address in the 911 Center, and if someone is using a cell phone to call or text 911 we can triangulate the signal and then track the location. This is not only important because we can find someone who needs help, but remember we can also find someone who may be calling or texting as a prank. It is illegal to take up emergency services time for a joke or prank, so make sure you really need emergency services before calling or texting 911.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
