Question: I am being stalked and abused by my ex-boyfriend. I haven’t taken out any charges or called the police because I have no one to help me and I am afraid of going to court and being by myself through everything. If someone is charged do officers stay with you in court and help support you through the whole process?
Answer: We are very fortunate in today’s criminal justice system to have different things in place to help victims of domestic abuse as well as victims of other crimes. There are always officers in the courthouse to watch and protect you during court, but on top of that most counties have Domestic Violence programs and community agencies that will work hand in hand with you to make sure you get the help and services you need, along with advocates that will even go to court and stay with you for support. Also, Prosecutor’s offices in both Virginia and West Virginia have what are called Victim/Witness Programs to to support victims of all crimes. For example, the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office both have a full staff of trained Victim/Witness Advocates whose job is to be a support system for citizens who have become victims of crime.
Often the police officers involved are working hard on cases and making sure offenders are charged for their crimes, and prosecutors are working hard to prepare for court to make sure justice is served on those offenders, so it is these advocates and specialists that make sure you are taken care of in between. I can understand you being hesitant, and if you have never been involved in any type of court case it may seem to be a long, scary, and confusing process. No one wants to see crimes go unpunished because a victim is scared to come forward, and in your case waiting may allow the abuse to become deadly.
Please reach out to your local law enforcement office, your prosecutors office, or a community outreach organization for help. You will be surprised at the people in your community ready to assist you.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.