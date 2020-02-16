Question: Doesn’t a police officer have to read a person their rights before talking to them?
Answer: The answer is No. This question comes up a lot and refers to reading a person their Miranda Rights, which police officers must read when interviewing or interrogating someone to gather evidence that may be used in court. This does not mean that a police officer has to read them every time he or she is about to speak to a citizen. Asking someone general information about who they are, or where they live isn’t used in court, and when an officer arrests someone who is wanted and just taking them in custody to serve the warrant there is no need to read them their rights. I have had lots of people tell me that an officer arrested them and talked all the way to the jail and thinks the officer made a mistake by not reading their rights. Not true. Making small talk to pass the time has nothing to do with the arrest, and again there in no reason to read the person their rights. We know people will look for anything to try and get a case thrown out, so officers are very careful on when and what they say, and they are specifically trained on when they have to read your Miranda Rights.
Miranda Rights are an important part of our Criminal Justice System here in the United States, but remember the best way to avoid trying to figure out when an officer should or should not read those rights to you is to make sure you do not ever put yourself in a position to be questioned for a crime.
