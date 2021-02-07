Question: When I call my boyfriend who is in jail the phone system says our calls are recorded and may be monitored. Does someone really take the time to listen to these calls? I think they should be private.
Answer: Yes, there are several people who actually listen to phone calls coming out of the jail, including the officers at the jail, police officers, deputies and prosecuting attorneys. I know this may seem like an invasion of privacy, but when people decide to commit crimes and have to be locked up, they give up a lot of privacies and freedoms. The loss of private phone calls is just one of the many things they have to give up. Although phone calls with their attorneys are private, monitoring all other calls can help law enforcement find out about other crimes that are being committed, as well as find out about contraband that is trying to make its way into the jail, and can even help investigators gather more evidence towards a case. Often times a criminal will continue to have other people commit crimes for them by telling them what to do over the phone. Today’s technology has given us the ability to record and listen to inmate calls and we should take advantage of these great advances in our world of modern law enforcement. The bottom line is that if you value your privacy and freedoms – obey the law.
