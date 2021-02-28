Question: Has there been a rise in domestic violence calls in our area like I hear on the news is going on around the county?
Answer: I cannot speak for all of the counties in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph coverage area, but at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office we have not seen any increase in calls for domestic violence situations. Our statistics show that we actually had slightly fewer calls in 2019 than we did in 2020 when so many people were staying home more or quarantined together. However, it is important to remember that all I can look at is the number of people who actually report it and call for help. Each year, whether there is a pandemic going on or not, there are many more incidents of domestic violence that go unreported to law enforcement because of fear and other reasons. If you know someone who needs help please call your local law enforcement, or reach out to that person and encourage them to ask for help. The National Domestic Hotline number is 1-800-799-SAFE, and you can find a lot of information on their website that can help. You can also find help locally. Most every county has local organizations ready to help victims of domestic violence including special advocates, shelters, and support groups ready to stand with victims through every step of freeing themselves from violence. Someone just has to reach out and take that first step.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
