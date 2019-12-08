Question: What exactly does it mean to be a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary county or town?
Answer: We have seen a lot in the news lately about the 2nd Amendment and counties and towns across Virginia that are becoming what is known as sanctuary areas in reference to guns laws. Becoming a sanctuary town or county means that a jurisdiction’s local governing body such as a council or board of supervisors makes a resolution that they will not cooperate with the government’s effort to enforce certain laws, and those jurisdictions have also decided to use local resources to solve local problems. In the cases of sanctuary areas that we are seeing throughout Virginia, they center around the possibility of new and restricting gun laws. Cities, towns and counties across the state are making resolutions that their citizens are against these proposed laws and want to send a strong message to the government. Virginia is not the only state to have sanctuary areas. Through the years several states in the U.S. have proclaimed resolutions against stricter gun laws and other laws people feel are unconstitutional. One of the great things about living in America is the freedom and rights that we have to come together and openly voice our concerns to the government and demand change.
