What are things that always seem to go together? Well there is bacon and eggs, salt and pepper, macaroni and cheese, Guns and Roses, hammer and nails, and even Batman and Robin come to mind, but unfortunately the words holidays and scams go together. Now that we have had Thanksgiving and we are getting ready for Christmas and New Years, con artists around the world are getting ready for the holidays as well. Ready to come up with new scams, ready to start calling your homes and ready to work even harder to get their hands on your money! I would like to relate to you a true story that happened last week at the Sheriff’s Office. A citizen and friend of mine came into the office very upset because she had just taken $3,900 of her savings, in cash, and placed it all in an envelope and mailed it to a criminal in New York. So how did this catastrophe happen? Well on a regular ordinary day last week she received a frantic call from her ‘grandson’ who said that he had went out of state and was in a car accident and was under arrest. She didn’t think this man sounded like her grandson, but he explained that he had busted his nose in the accident which made his voice sound funny. Then an ‘officer’ got on the phone and explained if this grandmother could quickly send money her grandson would not be charged. As any loving and caring grandmother would be, she wanted to help him out and get him home safe. The officer then gave her directions on getting the money out of her bank account and where to send it to along with official case numbers and all.
After the envelope was mailed, she realized what had actually happened and she came in to report it. She was upset and knew her money was gone forever, and after seeing this happen time and time again I thought the same. However, as always we tried to see what we could do and two of my detectives immediately started tracking the envelope down and found out that it had not been delivered yet. With a few phone calls to the delivery service she had used to send out the money, the service was able to stop delivery and they were able to send the envelope back to her. So in the end she got her savings back! Had another day passed by it would have been to late, and although this incident worked out well I want everyone to know that we still see case after case where the money is lost and quickly sent overseas or to other untraceable locations around the United States. Those people never see their money again.
Please remember that holidays and scams go hand in hand and that there are numerous cons, tricks and deceptions that will be going on throughout the holidays. There are too many to even list down, but I will tell you that many will happen over the phone and some will actually be in person by people knocking on your door or approaching you in parking lots asking for money, and they will all have a story to tell you. When these things happen you should immediately hang up the phone on people or organizations you do not recognize, never give out information or agree to send money to anyone for any reason, and if someone comes to your home or approaches you in public asking for money you need to call law enforcement right away. You work hard for your money, so do not let go of it easily!
