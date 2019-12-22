Question: Does crime increase when there is a full moon?
Answer: This is a good question as we just had a full moon a week ago. There have always been superstitious rumors that there is an increase in crime and emergency calls on nights when we have a full moon. There have even been studies conducted through the years to try and prove or disprove this thought which also supposedly includes an increase in activity in ERs as well. So what do the studies say? Well some say yes, there is definitely a connection between the full moon and a rise in crime and emergency calls, while other studies say it is just a person’s imagination because they just happen to notice the moon is full during some emergency calls. So to get the best possible answer to this question I had to turn to the true experts: my 911 Dispatchers! These are the men and women who spend hours upon hours answering emergency calls, and often times have an instinct when things are going to get hectic. They are also a little superstitious in that while walking through the dispatch center we are never allowed to say words such as ‘quiet’ or ‘slow’ because according to them words like those will spark the phones to start ringing without end. So as to the Moon - Yes these men and women will tell you that their nights are definitely busier when the moon is full, and through the years of being Sheriff I have learned never to doubt a Dispatcher.
