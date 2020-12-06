Question: Is your agency enforcing the wearing of masks in public?
Answer: This is a good, and controversial, question. Since mask mandates started I have received calls demanding that I send deputies out to locations to force people to wear them, while at the same time receiving calls from people insisting that I do not fall into the Government ‘mask trap.’
However, regardless of which side of the controversy you fall on - the enforcement of these mandates in Virginia lies with the Health Department and not law enforcement. The enforcement they must do is not to confront individual people walking in and out of businesses but to require businesses and other public places to make sure the people in their establishments wear protective masks.
I have been asked by several people if I wear a mask when I go into the public. I know there are different opinions of whether or not wearing a mask will actually prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
I have been looked at by some people as if I am crazy when they have seen me wearing a mask, and also given looks of ‘you should know better’ when I have been seen without one. I think everyone throughout our community has been affected in one way or another because of this virus, including my own agency, and I look forward and hopeful to a day when all this will end.
Until then, I have decided that if I enter a business or public place that requires me to wear shoes, I will wear shoes. If this place requires me to wear a shirt, I will wear a shirt, and if this same place requires a piece of cloth or paper to be worn on my face - then I will respect their requirements.
Because in the end, if wearing one actually stops me from getting the virus, or stops me from spreading it to someone else, then I have helped our community, and if, when it is all over, I find out that masks really did not work, then the worst that has happened is that I have been seen walking around in public wearing a stylish mask that matches my uniform.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
