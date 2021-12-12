Question: Is a citizen allowed to have copies of police reports, or criminal records?
Answer: Each state has various laws regarding the release of documents called Freedom of Information. Generally, reports and criminal documents are not allowed to be released on current or open investigations, as it may lead to the investigations or prosecutions being compromised. However, most states allow for closed and past cases to be released to the public. You should contact the law enforcement agency that you think has the records and give them an official request for what you are looking for. They will let you know what they are allowed to release and what it may cost. However there are time limits on how long an agency has to keep records in storage. Depending on the type of crime and how long ago it occurred, the reports may no longer exist.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
