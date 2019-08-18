Question: Is there anything that can be done about stray cats running through our neighborhoods? We have several that run all around our house, but will not let us get near them. We feel sorry for them and do not know if we should feed them or not.
Answer: Unfortunately this is a problem we see in multiple communities in our area, but cats are looked at as ‘free roaming’ animals so in most areas you will not see any laws or ordinances that pertain to them running around that law enforcement can actually act upon, and most animal shelters do not have room for stray cats to be brought in. There are also no cat rescue centers or other locations to take them. So that makes it an even bigger problem. Unlike dogs, cat owners can not train their cats to stay in the yard or within a normal fence, so most of them run around the neighborhood. Usually the problem is not a cat that is owned by someone, but the many cats that are strays and continue breeding out on the streets. I know people feel sorry for them and want to put out food each week, but that will just multiply the problem as the months go by and the future generations of those cats will continue to depend on you for food. It only takes a couple of years for a few stray cats to expand into multiple cats throughout your neighborhood. The only way to slow down the number of cats running around your neighborhood is to trap them and have them spade or neutered so that the breeding stops. You can call your local shelter just to see if they have any room or would take a stray cat, but otherwise you need to invest in some cages to trap them in and seek help from a vet. However, if any of our readers out there know of a safe haven for cats, or would want to start a cat rescue center, please let me know.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
