Question: I pastor a small church and with all the recent shootings I worry about my congregation. Even though we live in a rural area is there something we could do to be prepared for a shooter in our church?
Answer: We may live in a rural area but that does mean we are immune to the dangers and tragedies we are seeing around our country. As sad as it is that we live in such a time, I strongly believe we have to protect our churches at any costs. My agency will come go to our local churches upon request and conduct safety assessments, active shooter trainings, and we have even conducted concealed weapons classes in multiple churches around Tazewell County. You should call your local law enforcement agency and ask if they provide any of these services. Most agencies will be happy to come out and work hand in hand with you to see how you can better protect your congregation. These officers will most likely see things that could be a safety issue that you have never thought of before.
With so many shootings recently, and thinking about the ones we have seen in the past that have occurred in churches, I feel someone in each church should be armed (with the Pastor’s permission). I know this may be a hard decision to make, but many churches have law enforcement officers, former members of the military, or other responsible members who are well trained with weapons. Those members would be an ideal choice as Safety Coordinators or Protectors of your church, whose job can include being prepared during each service to ensure everyone has a safe environment to worship in. With no one ready to fire back at an assailant during an attack we all just ‘sitting ducks’ as they say. The bottom line is that you should be prepared. Church should be a place where we can listen to the word of God without worrying about who the devil may send in to attack us from behind.
