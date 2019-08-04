Question: There are a lot of people afraid of losing their guns because of continual talk of laws that would take them away. Do you see this as a possibility in our area?
Answer: As a young officer when I started my career I never thought much of having a gun with me off duty. Times were different. Fast forward to working thirty years as a police officer, seeing the things I have seen in our changing society, and the reality of the world we live in, and you will never catch me without a weapon, whether I am in a uniform and in my cruiser or in blue jeans out and about with my family. So not only do I see the need for myself and other officers to always be protected, but I see the need for all citizens to do what is necessary for them to feel safe, and protect their loved ones. Sheriff’s in the United States are considered Constitutional Officers and are the only elected law enforcement positions in the United States. That means they do not have one person or official that tells them what to do, instead they work for the people and make their own decisions based on what is best for their communities and on what their citizens want. Sheriff’s across the Nation have made it clear that they will not enforce laws that will adversely affect their citizens, or that are contrary to the Constitution of their United States. Our part of the country is no different. We live in an area where we not only depend on our weapons for protection, but are also in an area known for hunting, so we see people who have lots of guns for hunting, collecting, protecting, or sport. In West Virginia citizens can now carry concealed weapons without a permit, and in Virginia many Sheriff’s Offices such as the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are continually helping citizens obtain their permits to have concealed weapons. We are seeing an era of more people being prepared and equipped to protect themselves now more than ever, and law enforcement supporting them in doing so. We do not have to worry about the reverse happening.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.