Question: Is it legal for registered sex offenders to have social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, etc? I periodically check the West Virginia State Police sex offender registry site and recognized a few people I’ve seen on Facebook and wondered if I needed to report the accounts or contact the appropriate agency or scroll on by because they were within their legal rights.
Answer: This is a good question, and I am often asked a similar question about whether or not registered sex offenders can be around playgrounds or children. Unfortunately this question can not be answered with an absolute yes or no. Each case that goes to court dealing with any crime consists of different circumstances and different conditions that go along with their convictions. Some people who are convicted of a sex offense, and on probation, are under restrictions not to be around any children and not to have any social media accounts. However this is based on what the crime consisted of and what was ordered by the judge. If you feel that a registered sex offender may still be under these restrictions and in violation you may call and report it to your local law enforcement office to be checked out. Even if a registered sex offender is off of probation they must still continue to keep their addresses updated and stay on the national and state registers. Remember to search for registered sex offenders you may follow designated links on the Virginia and West Virginia State Police websites.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.