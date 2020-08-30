Question: Would you please talk about what non-lethal weapons are in connection with law enforcement.
Answer: Non-Lethal weapons are various items that police officers may have available to use along with their issued gun so that they have a choice of what to use depending on the situation. Some of these non-lethal weapons include pepper spray, batons and tasers.
These alternative uses of force give officers options to use if they feel that a situation can be handled without pulling out their gun and using deadly force. However, just because an officer has these non-lethal options, that does not mean the officer will always use one of these instead of a gun. Each situation an officer encounters is different and call for different approaches, and there are times when an officer has to pull out his gun and use it immediately.
It was only a year and a half ago when we saw one of these instances, when a Bluefield Police Officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop. That was a life and death situation that did not call for the use of non-lethal weapons. It is important to remember that no police officer wants to pull out their weapon with the intent to kill someone, although to be a police officer you have to be able to prepared to do so.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.