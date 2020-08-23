Question: Is it illegal to throw grass clippings into the public roadway?
Answer: In Virginia there is a criminal code which makes it unlawful to throw or deposit items such as glass, nails, soil, sand, gravel, or anything that would create a hazard or would likely cause injury to person. We get this question often from people who ride motorcycles throughout the area. Remember, what may not seem important to some people is very important to others. Most people do not think about small grass and debris causing a hazard in the road when they are driving their cars and trucks along the roadways, however a motorcycle is very different and it may not take much grass, especially if it’s wet, to cause a motorcycle to slide in the road and crash. Even though grass is not specifically named in this particular code section, an officer can still use his or her discretion see if it is a dangerous amount and charge or warn the person who is placing it in the roadway. I think it is important for all of us to be careful when we are mowing or working in our yards so that nothing goes out into the roadway that would cause an accident.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.