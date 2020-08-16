Question: Does a School Resource Officer have the same training as any other officer or do they have to have any special training?
Answer: A school environment is very different then being out on in the community on patrol. The Deputies and Officers who serve in the schools have a very important role in our community. They are responsible for the safety of our children and school staff.
To take on this important job, law enforcement officers undergo specialized training on top of what general training most officers go through. Not only do they have to learn to be more familiar with juvenile laws then normal, as well as, specialized training in securing the schools, but they have to take extra classes such as active shooter training. However, training aside, the role of that officer is extremely important because of the positive relationships they build with the students. There is also an additional amount of training that goes into being a DARE Instructor.
There is no way to measure the difference that School Resource Officers or DARE Instructors have had in the lives of the children they work with in the schools each day. There is also no way to measure how many tragedies have been prevented just by having those officers present guarding our schools each day. I can’t think of a better deterrent against someone coming to a school to harm our children than seeing that marked police car sitting in front of the school, and knowing that a well trained and armed Deputy is waiting behind those school doors.
