Question: Should we have continue having church services during these Stay at Home orders states have put out?
Answer: While staying in and being isolated is extremely important during this National Emergency I also think this is a very important time for prayer and ministry. Several churches, including mine, are conducting services online to allow us to watch and praise from the safety of our homes, while others are having services outside in parking lots. This is fine to do as well as long as you are being safe and following some guidelines. Our Government has said that being outside is good for us, and it also helps if you are getting ‘cabin fever.’ If you go to worship in a parking lot please stay in your vehicle. If the people you are being home and isolated with are the same people in your car, and you stay in your car during service and then go home then you are practicing safety. However, if you get out of your car and start visiting other cars and allow your children to get out and play with other children in the parking lot then you are putting yourself at risk from other people and you would be putting them at risk as well. It is so important for us to work together to keep ourselves and our community as safe as possible during this emergency, so please use all the safety precautions you can each and every day. We can get through this together — by staying apart!
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
