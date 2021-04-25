Question: My friend was pulled over by a car with blue lights in it, but it had no markings anywhere on the car. Luckily everything was OK, but with everything going on how can we know for sure a car like that is really a police officer?
Answer: In any traffic stop you should find a safe location to pull over on the side of the road as soon as possible. If for any reason you feel like it may be someone impersonating an officer you should call 911 and tell them where you are and that you want to verify if you are actually being pulled over by an officer. The dispatcher will be able to tell you if it is a real officer or not, and if they tell you that it an actually officer you should pull over right away and wait for the officer to come to your vehicle and speak to you. Although it may seem odd for a department to have clearly marked cars along with unmarked ones, there are many reasons we have to utilize both types of vehicles in law enforcement. Using marked cars allow the public to easily see that we are working hard in their community day after day, while using the unmarked cars allow us to work on multiple criminal matters in a covert manner when needed.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.