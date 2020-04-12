Question: Is it true that states are closing their boarders and not allowing anyone to travel on the roads unless they have a certified letter to show to the police.
Answer: There are a lot of rumors going around, especially on social media. Unfortunately a lot of what you read is false, but people keep on spreading it around. As of right now, state boarders are open to travel back and forth. Although not encouraged, it is allowed. Highways and roadways are still open to travel and law enforcement is not randomly stopping people and asking for ‘letters’ or ‘travel vouchers’. A lot of people are also asking why law enforcement officers are allowing people from out of state to travel through our local roadways or why officers are not shutting down restaurants and stores to keep everyone at home. Please remember that as law enforcement officers we can only enforce what we are given the authority to enforce. Right now is a hard time for us all to be in. A majority of people think current bans that have been put in place is too much while the rest of the people do not think enough bans have been placed on our communities. This is new territory for all of us and is very hard for law enforcement officers who still have their regular crime fighting jobs to do and emergency calls going on. Please be patient as we move along and try to get past this National Emergency we are in. Even though you can travel around if you want - the important part of all of these bans is to stay in if you can and stay safe.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
