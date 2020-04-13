PRINCETON — One service the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily closed is now impacting many people who have in the past taken it for granted.
“I don’t know how to act,” said Lynn McKinney of Princeton. “I can’t do anything with my hair.”
Her husband, Gerald McKinney, said when he looks in the mirror now, he says, “Oh boy, I need some help.”
They are both talking about not being able to go to Kountry Kutz on Old Pisgah Road in Princeton, not only to have their hair cared for by business owner and hairstylist Teresa Weatherly, but also to socialize and have a good time.
“You don’t know how you miss something like this until it’s gone,” Gerald McKinney said.
“Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought this would happen,” his wife Lynn said. “I have never seen anything like this.”
Weatherly, who has been a hairstylist for 28 years and finally opened her own salon in 2016, said she never dreamed she would ever be forced to close her business like she has now.
“This is the first time in 28 years I have been unemployed,” she said. “It hurts. I feel bad for my clients. I miss them and I miss work.”
Weatherly said she closed on March 20, a day devoted to serving her senior citizen clients, after the statewide closing of all “non-essential” businesses.
The closing also impacted her daughter, Tiffany Keller, the manicurist, and her long-time friend and colleague, Holly Allen.
Weatherly rents them space in her salon, so she also loses that income. Everybody loses.
“I have applied for the self-employed unemployment benefits,” she said. “But so far I have heard nothing back.”
Those benefits, when she does get them, will help tide her over and pay some bills until she can reopen, but no one knows when that will be.
Clients let her know they hope that happens quickly.
“They are sending photos,’ she said, and asking for her to reopen soon.
But her clients mean far more to her than just being a “client.”
“They are my friends,” she said. “Many I have had for almost the entire 28 years I have been doing hair.”
Weatherly worked at several different salons before opening her own, a dream come true.
“They have followed me,” she said.
That is one reason her salon is also far more than a place of business. It’s a home away from home.
“It’s not so much about their hair being done, it’s the communication and friendship,” she said. “They are family. I have known them for so long. It’s a social time.”
The McKinneys are two of her clients/friends who have followed her.
“When she got her own business, I thought, now we have a home,” Lynn McKinney said. “She has been a godsend to me. I have always had fine straight hair and she makes me look like I have a lot of hair. She has very magical fingers.”
McKinney, a retired teacher, said it’s easy to take people for granted.
“That is so sad because they (stylists) mean the world to us,” she said. “They make the difference between having an okay day and a good day because we feel better about ourselves.”
McKinney said she loves to visit with Weatherly at the salon.
“You could not have a better friend,” she said. “She is one in a million.”
She also performs what McKinney describes as an “essential service” that is badly needed.
Gerald McKinney agrees.
He is a pastor and has his own business, so he always wants to look his best, he said.
“I go see her every two weeks,” McKinney said. “How I look matters.”
But it’s also more than the attention to his hair.,
“I also look forward to it because we laugh and have a good time,” he said, and talk about everything, enjoying things like and naming the songs playing on the radio.
When he leaves, he said he always feels better about himself.
Staci Burton owns Perfect Image Salon in Athens and she said being close to clients is important.
“They are begging me to come back,” she said. “They even want me to come to their house.”
Burton said one of her clients stopped by and gave her $50 because he knew her salon was her only income as she, like Weatherly, is waiting on benefits.
“It’s killing me I can’t work,” she said. “It’s killing me. I have two kids.”
Burton said she has bills stacking up and when she called to sign up for unemployment benefits, she was told, “We don’t know what to do with you people (self-employed).”
Her aunt also works with her as well as someone recently hired.
Burton said she has owned the salon for a year but has been in her profession for 18 years.
“I’ve got people I have been doing for 18 years, since I started,” she said. “You don’t think it would be such a necessity, but people don’t like to leave their hair not done.”
Burton said no one saw this coming and it’s been a shock.
“This is crazy,” she said. “I could never imagine this happening.”
All agree they are looking forward to normalcy.
“All businesses and industries, for all of us, we hope this ends soon and this virus is contained so life can go on,” Lynn McKinney said. “As a teacher, I feel for the students, especially the seniors. They are missing their biggest year.”
“We would like to get back in the groove,” her husband Gerald said, adding that they are missing an important part of the social scene. “I would like to see things get back to normal.”
So does Weatherly, but she also understands the reality of the situation.
“I will go back when they tell me it’s okay,” she said.
In the meantime, she has made list of her clients who want appointments as soon as she opens, and she hopes that is sooner rather than later.
“It’s like missing family,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
