BLUEFIELD – Two annual Bluefield events, one in August and another in October, have been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said Wednesday.
The City of Bluefield announced that in order to adhere to the governor’s executive orders regarding COVID-19, the following events have been cancelled for 2020:
• Bluefield Lemonade Festival, Aug. 29.
• Bluefield Oktoberfest, Sept. 26.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone in 2021," said City Manager Dane Rideout.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County stood at 125 Wednesday afternoon with two virus-related deaths.
