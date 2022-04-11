PRINCETON — Candidates for public office are seeking votes during the May 10 primary, so signs are appearing along roadways and in yards across the region; however, state law regulates exactly where signs can be placed.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) recently issued a memorandum to its employees about political activities and signs. Employees were reminded that they cannot engage in political or election activities while they are working.
WVDOT employees were also reminded about political signs that appear along state roadways.
“The WVDOT also has a duty to uphold the laws surrounding political signs placed on state right of ways,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., secretary of transportation/commissioner of highways. “It is our intent that the WVDOH (Department of Highways) enforces the provisions of West Virginia Code 17-19-1.”
Under the West Virginia Code, signs cannot be placed in state road right of ways. The prohibition includes “such devices which are intended to invite or draw attention of the public to the candidacy of any person for any public office; and any such device which exists in violation of the provisions of this section,” according to the West Virginia Code.
“This will be something we need to let people know,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
Signs placed in the state road in the right of ways will be removed.
“WVDOH workers should pull any signs from the state right of way and, for a short time, store them in the county highway offices to be picked up by the candidates or their representatives,” Wriston said.
The state will be making public service announcements reminding candidates and the public “of the strict regulations regarding outdoor advertisement and specially addressing campaign practices,” he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
