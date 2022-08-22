By Jill Harmacinski
CNHI News Service
DANVERS, Mass— A lawyer across town calls Betty Ann’s daily. When they see his number on the caller ID, Peter Rakip or one of his workers starts making a “turkey wrap with everything, hot peppers but no onions.”
A TSA worker recognized a Betty Ann’s sub as it was making its way past airport security en route to Hawaii, Alaska, Texas or many other destinations beyond Massachusetts.
Celebrating their 50th reunion, a group of Danvers High School graduates had to have Betty Ann’s subs served at their celebration.
Call it a hot spot, a fixture, a favorite, an institution or an icon. For the past 70 years, Betty Ann’s Sub Shop at 7 Hobart St. has been a go-to spot for subs, sandwiches, wraps and more.
But downtown development is driving Rakip, Betty Ann’s owner, out of the Hobart Street building, which is scheduled for demolition on Oct. 1.
The demolition is part of the Maple Square Mixed Use Development, which is replacing 16 downtown addresses. The plans, posted on the town’s website, include street level retail space and 147 residential units.
Rakip, in a “difficult” post on a Danvers town page on Facebook last week, announced “we have been told to turn our keys in and turn over the property to the developers” for the Oct. 1 demolition.
In the post, Rakip also said Betty Ann’s is looking for a new home, which triggered a variety of comments from locals. He is hopeful the business can start a second life.
In the meantime, as demolition looms, Betty Ann’s is still open on Hobart Street, feeding hundreds of people daily. Any dog they see also gets a little bit of bacon as a treat.
“I’m surprised,” said Rakip, noting his Facebook post took off “like wildfire.”
For some 50 of the past 70 years, Betty Ann’s has been in Rakip’s family. The business was previously owned by his father, Jack, who also owned a barbershop next door.
A gruff man, Jack Rakip was also known as a teddy bear with a heart of gold who would help anyone.
Peter Rakip has worked hard to follow in his father’s footsteps. In 1973, while he was in high school, Rakip learned how to make subs from the original Betty Ann. Her picture still sits on the counter.
He sold the business in 2007 while he was running a construction company. Then, in 2011, he decided to buy it back.
The interior of Betty Ann’s is simple; visible to the customer is a counter, a soda and water refrigerator, potato chip bags in a rack and a few seats. There is a storage area in the basement.
The top selling subs are tuna — made with “expensive, high-end white tuna and very high-grade mayonnaise” — loaded Italian subs, ham and cheese, turkey, BLT and homemade meatball, made with his grandmother’s meatball recipe.
Specialty subs include the “Manny,” named for a football player who was a repeat customer, who always ordered meatball, bacon, onions and provolone. There’s also the Kristin, made simply with pickles.
The meatball sub is the only hot sub served. Betty Ann’s has no need for frialators or large ovens, he explained.
Dozens of bakery-fresh sub rolls are delivered daily. If Rakip runs out of rolls, he closes the shop early. If he has too many, the excess is dropped off at the Danvers Food Pantry, he said.
Betty Ann’s does accept cash, debit and credit cards. But there is no Betty Ann’s “app” or a drive-through.
“We are a destination,” Rakip said.
At one point, there was talk of Rakip moving Betty Ann’s across the street to a historical freight building before demolition started. Rakip said he did hope to relocate to the freight building but was later told he’d have to wait several years before doing so.
“It was a gentleman’s agreement. And being old school, when you tell me something and we shake hands, that’s a contract for me,” he said.
Still, while “forced” to find a new place, Rakip is hoping a family influence will follow at the new location.
He recalled the Blizzard of ‘78 when his father opened in treacherous weather to feed plow drivers and other town workers.
Rakip has long enjoyed the impact Betty Ann’s subs have had on people’s lives and the stories that went with them.
“Hearing how on Friday nights they always had Betty Ann’s subs ... and on Christmas Eve, opening presents while eating Betty Ann’s subs,” Rakip said.
