BLUEFIELD — Steel pieces started going into place Thursday for a new sculpture that lets the City of Bluefield share its love to residents and visitors alike.
An anonymous donation has made it possible to erect a sculpture near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield, Mayor Ron Martin said at the site Thursday morning. Work on putting the completed sculpture into place started at 8 a.m.
“It’s a really cool project that came about from an anonymous donor,” Martin said. “It’s going to be a Love sign, and it was designed by Lawrence Brothers (Inc.), Fernando Protti, just across the border in Virginia. When it’s all installed, we’ll have these 11-foot trees lit and then you’ll have the sign the includes the City of Bluefield logo and then 3-D locomotive makes up the O. It’s a cool installation and we’re really excited to have it. It adds something that Cumberland Road doesn’t have, which is a piece of art that people can drive by and enjoy, and hopefully take selfies with. Every time they drive by, they see the word love and hopefully that helps inspire them to have a good day and share good feelings and good thoughts.”
The sign was inspired by a Love sign that once shined from the top of East River Mountain, he said.
“One of my former employers, William Turner, he originally put the lights up at Christmas time and he liked it so much, he left it there,” Martin recalled. “The letters were huge and you could see it basically from this side of town.”
The town of Bluefield, Va., has a Love sign, too, and Virginia has a Love campaign featuring signs. Martin said that the city wanted something different.
“We just kind of piggybacked on it,” he said of the Virginia campaign. “We think that our city should have love. We want it everywhere.”
The city participated by having the concrete pad constructed along with electrical work, and the Bluefield Beautification Committee will be doing some landscaping, Martin stated. The total cost will be about $25,000.
“The donation covered the actual sign, which is the majority of the budget, yes,” Martin said, adding that it was scheduled to be completed Thursday.
Once in place, the new Love sign will be a permanent fixture. During most days it will have white lights, but these can be changed with the holidays. For instance, it can have red, white and blue lights for the Fourth of July, he added. One goal is to have a map that visitors can use to find the Cumberland Road sign, the new Christmas Tree in downtown Bluefield, the Holiday of Lights and other attractions.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
