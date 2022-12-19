By Joshua Byers
CNHI News Service
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For decades, comic book artist Steve Ditko was labeled a “recluse” because he chose to allow his work to speak for him.
Few public photographs exist of the man, and he did even fewer interviews. But his family members who still reside in his hometown of Johnstown are working to change this narrative – and show the world the funny, kind-hearted, generous and friendly man they say Ditko actually was.
“We want the truth,” younger brother Pat Ditko said. “There’s so much stuff out there that’s not legitimate and we want to make it right.”
Patrick Ditko, 52, Steve Ditko’s nephew and Pat Ditko’s son, said the family wants to set the record straight.
“The more we talk about it, the more we learn, the more we share,” he said.
Steve Ditko was born on Nov. 2, 1927, in Johnstown. He died on June 29, 2018, in New York City.
The comics legend is known for his co-creation of Marvel Comics hero Spider-Man and many of his rogues’ gallery, as well as Doctor Strange and DC Comics characters Blue Beetle and The Question, to name a few.
But he was also a World War II veteran who, nephew Patrick Ditko said, had an ever-present respect for the military – he carried a small version of his honorable discharge papers in his wallet until the day he died – and a prankster, a joker, a passionate pinochle player and much more.
“He was my brother,” said Pat Ditko, 87, “and he was my hero.”
Steve Ditko’s surviving family members have come together to create Ditko Ink, a group of appointed heirs who make decisions about how the estate is handled. Their main goal is preserving the artist’s legacy.
They’re the group that worked with Bottle Works and its creative director Matthew Lamb in 2021 to curate an exhibit about the artist’s life and impact on popular culture, as well as the installation of the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange mural on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown and other art pieces featuring his work in Johnstown.
The group can only speculate as to why their famous relative kept to himself, but Patrick Ditko said his brother Mark’s theory is that it was done to protect the family’s privacy.
Steve Ditko spent most of his adult life in New York City, where he moved in 1950 to enroll in cartoonist school and start his career in comics. Despite the long journey, he made regular train trips back to the West End neighborhood of Johnstown, where he grew up and some of his family still resides.
Family was a key motivator for him. He would visit the region for holidays such as Christmas and the Fourth of July, and spent Thanksgiving with cousins in New York.
Steve Ditko enjoyed his sister Betty’s spaghetti sauce and always went there for dinner when in town. He loved making bobalki, a sweet Slovak bread ball, on Christmas Eve, and he always manned the grill at cookouts.
Tradition “was important to him,” Patrick Ditko said.
Passing on information is a driving force for Steve Ditko’s heirs and part of why they are pursuing this endeavor, all the while knowing he may not have wanted the attention.
Spreading the word about the comic industry titan isn’t the only goal of Ditko Ink. They also want to help connect fans to the artist’s work.
Patrick Ditko has led the charge on recent activities of the group, including the organization of a sale of his uncle’s personal comic books, specifically issues of “The Amazing Spider-Man.”
The online auction is being handled by California-based PBA Galleries, which is in possession of the entirety of the collection. Listings can be found at www.pbagalleries.com/view-auctions/catalog/id/621, and the sale goes live at 2 p.m. Thursday, although absentee bids can be placed now.
Aside from the initial 38 issues of “The Amazing Spider- Man,” which Steve Ditko illustrated and often wrote stories for in collaboration with Marvel head Stan Lee, there are dozens of other vintage Spidey comics – including No. 119 when the webhead battles The Incredible Hulk – and others featuring the Punisher, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, the first appearance of the black symbiote suit – No. 252 – and the first appearance of the character Venom – Nos. 299 and 300.
There are lots of various other issues as well, a retro Spider-Man Halloween mask in box, Marvel bumper stickers, webslinger records and more memorabilia.
“It’s a real opportunity,” PBA comics expert Ivan Briggs said during a webinar introducing the auction on Tuesday.
Patrick Ditko noted that when the family was considering what to do with the collection, the group decided it was best to disperse them so that many fans of Steve Ditko can have a piece of his work.
“There’s so many people’s lives he changed,” he said. “If they want to share in a piece of his legacy, we want to do that.”
