TAZEWELL, Va. — A recent article in the Washington Post not only showcased some tourist destinations in Southwest Virginia, it also came at a time when the region’s tourism arm is ready to launch a marketing initiative in the spring.
Writer Erin Gifford, a Loudon County, Va. resident, penned the article after discovering that some sights in Southwest Virginia rivaled destinations people travel across the country to the West to see.
“She called me out of the blue,” said Tazewell County’s David Woodard, executive director of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority and chair of the Tazewell County School Board. “I think she was planning a trip out West and found out she can actually see bison at Wilderness Road State Park and elk in Buchanan County.”
The Breaks Interstate Park, called the “Grand Canyon of the South,” in Dickenson County also caught her eye, he said. “It (the trip to this area) started coming together for her.”
In the article, Gifford said she was leafing through a magazine and was “surprised to turn up photos of natural wonders reminiscent of our Western national parks and public lands, like textured sandstone slot canyons, a massive rock cave filled with an acre of beach-like sand and the deepest canyon east of the Mississippi River — Breaks Canyon.”
“They were all closer than I realized, too: In Southwest Virginia, less than a day’s drive from my home,” she wrote.
That’s when she called Woodard, who told her the area was experiencing a “newfound appeal. You’re not all crammed together (here) with a lot of other people.”
Besides the Breaks Interstate Park and the Wilderness Road, Gifford also visited Sand Cave near the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and the Great Channels at the border of Russell and Washington counties near Elk View, just south of Lebanon.
“I felt a new appreciation for my home state,” Gifford said after the trip. “We have all that’s great about the West right here. I set out to see it, visiting four natural and geologically wondrous sites that wouldn’t seem out of place in Arizona or Utah. I returned uplifted. Even if the pandemic allows Western travel next year, these sites are worth a visit.”
Woodard said the article has already produced results.
“The superintendent of Breaks Interstate Park said they’ve picked up over a dozen reservations since this ran today (Oct. 15),” he said. “Best marketing I could have gotten for The Great Appalachian Road trip campaign.”
Woodard was referring to a program started this summer by the Heart of Appalachia and is beginning to gain traction, especially after being mentioned in the article with a link.
The trail starts at Burke’s Garden in Tazewell County and features sites and destinations of interest in an eight-county region through Southwest Virginia, including the Coal Canyon ATV Trail, the Natural Tunnel State Park, Devil’s Bathtub as well as the places Gifford visited and many more.
“We have a varied travel itinerary,” he said, adding that it was a response to COVID, allowing visitors to travel and be outdoors and be safe. “Every county in our region is represented.”
“We didn’t put it out there until late August,” Woodard said. “We got some buzz on September, ran ads, and got requests for more information and interactive maps.
That pace of interest is picking up now, he said, as well as more ATV business.
“The ATV resorts have good occupancy for the first since since COVID-19 started,” he said. “There has been an upswing for businesses that were really struggling.”
Woodard said the Virginia Department of Tourism has picked up the article and USA Today has shown interest.
“I am glad she came,” he said.
The strategy for the Heart of Appalachia changed when the pandemic began.
Woodard said they stopped marketing for tourism and switched to do all they can to help businesses, who were struggling, including helping them with obtaining grants from the state and from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. “We became a support organization. We are still helping them.”
But now plans are in full swing to return to marketing.
“We are delaying almost all of our marketing until spring,” he said, following the lead of the state Tourism Department.
Woodard said they are also partnering with tourism entities around the state, including Experience Charlottesville and Northern Neck tourism.
“We are cross-promoting each other,” he said. “We are also in the WanderLOVE campaign promoting our road trip.”
WanderLOVE is a statewide initiative to encourage road trips to see the state’s sites.
Woodard said they are also wrapping up a video showcasing destinations on Southwest Virginia, which will include 10 interviews in the eight counties.
Tourism attractions like the Back of the Dragon are doing well also, he added, referring to the 32-mile Rt. 16 road trip from Tazewell to Marion for motorcycle and sports car enthusiasts.
Woodard said he recently had lunch at the Back of the Dragon headquarters in Tazewell.
“They are doing really good,” he said. “It was slow early … but things have picked up. When summer got here it really took off.”
Woodard hopes the widespread exposure to the beauty and things to do in the region will carry over into next year when the marketing campaign takes off.
“We are ready, we are prepared,” he said. “If we can get out of COVID.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.