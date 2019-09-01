WELCH — The McDowell County Commission has terminated the employment of its director of the Redevelopment Office after he was arrested Wednesday on state charges related to a lack of proper licensing.
Dan Riley, of Berwind, is facing charges of not having a license in the state to perform building code inspections and of not having a license to perform building plans examinations.
Riley, who is also on the Coalfield Expressways Authority board, turned himself in to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, said Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr.
“He was arraigned in Magistrate Court and released on a PR (personal recognizance) bond,” Muncy said.
Commissioner Cody Estep said the commission met in executive session Wednesday evening and made the decision to terminate his employment.
Riley also owns Dan Riley Contracting and Dan Riley Rentals.
According to the criminal complaint, a WV Office of the State Fire Marshal officer conducted the investigation.
“This officer did find on 8/19/2019 evidence that Dan Riley performed the duties of a building inspector and also performed the duties of a building plans examiner and did not hold a State of West Virginia license to perform those duties,” the complaint said. “Dan Riley was given a verbal and written warning about performing such duties on 05/02/2018. However, this officer found evidence that he proceeded to do so.”
The arraignment was held in Magistrate Richard Van Dyke’s court.
Both charges are misdemeanors.
According to information posted on the McDowell County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website, Riley is owner of Dan Riley Contracting which “has been part of McDowell County for many years in Building Construction, Septic Class I and II, Rental and Home Inspection services.”
Dan Riley Rentals is described on the website as “This down-home rental option offers accommodations for three to seven guests and is located at the Warrior Trail Head.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
