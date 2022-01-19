PRINCETON — An arrest has been made in connection with a domestic stabbing in Princeton.
Members of the Princeton Police Department responded Tuesday to an address on Thorn Street in reference to an altercation involving a knife.
Upon arrival, Patrolman B.L. Charette entered the room and observed a struggle on the ground between a witness and another man, a statement released by the Princeton Police Department said.
According to the statement, the officer also observed blood spatter throughout the living room area of the house. The statement said the officer was able to then place the attacker in handcuffs and located the victim lying on the floor suffering from face lacerations as well as a stab wound to the chest.
“At that time the officer provided life saving measures to the victim by applying pressure to his stab wound,” the police department statement said.
According to the press release from the Princeton Police Department, Mark Adam Meadows, no age provided, was placed under arrest for the attack on the victim, which was his father, Maynard Meadows, no age provided.
The statement said the officer was also able to locate the knife covered in blood that had been broken in the attack. The victim was then transported to an area hospital by EMS personnel.
The stabbing remains under investigation by Charette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.