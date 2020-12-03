WELCH – An arrest has been made in the case of a Thanksgiving hit-and-run incident that resulted in a 2-year-old child's death, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Angel Alberta Estep, 37, of War, was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, crash involving death, duty to render aid, immediate notification of crash and failure to maintain control, Chief Deputy James "Boomer" Muncy said Thursday.
Estep was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $100,000 was set, Muncy stated. She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit to await transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw, Muncy said.
