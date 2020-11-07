PRINCETON — A West Virginia man was in custody Friday on charges related to an ongoing death investigation in Bland County, Va., which began Thursday after human remains were discovered near Interstate 77.
Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, is being held in West Virginia, pending extradition to Virginia, on one felony count of second-degree murder and one felony count of hit-and-run, Corinne E. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said Friday.
Riggs was arrested without incident Thursday night at his residence by troopers with the West Virginia State Police, Geller stated.
“All we can tell you is that the West Virginia State Police located him,” said First Sgt. Steve Hall of the Virginia State Police. “They were a big help.”
Riggs was apprehended by troopers with the Princeton detachment.
Virginia State Police Special Agent Jared Goad also complimented the West Virginia State Police.
“This arrest was due to their work,” Goad said.
Goad said making an arrest less than 24 hours after the discovery of the body was “a lot of work, but a joint effort.”
The charges and arrest were developed during the course of the investigation that began Thursday morning with the discovery of a woman’s body off Interstate 77 in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m., the remains were located in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian, Va., Geller said.
Hall said that Riggs and the victim “knew of each other,” but it had not been determined how long they had known each other or if they had a relationship.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is still awaiting positive identification of the body by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Va., Geller stated.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Riggs was being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
— Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry contributed to this story.
