BLUEFIELD — Five area high school students have been named honorary secretaries of state.
The program “recognizes high school students who are committed to registering, informing, and mobilizing their peers to vote,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. Honorees are from Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools and are nominated by their teachers for their efforts.
The students are Brendan Blankenship and Katlyn Williams from Montcalm High School; Gabriella Gray and Logan Krauss from Pikeview High School; and Abby Fraley from James Monroe High School in Monroe County.
“These students are leaders in their schools and future leaders in their communities,” Warner said. “Their commitment to voter engagement is a reflection of their interest in the electoral process and the betterment of our state.”
Honorees are invited to spend time at the West Virginia State Capitol, learning about the duties of the Secretary of State’s Office and the functions of the State Legislature. Many 2019-2020 Honorary Secretaries of State were able to participate in the 2020 Legislative Session.
Now in its 26th year, the Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s office working with county clerks to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote.
The award is named for the late U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.
More than 40 high schools participated in the Jennings Randolph Award program during the 2019-2020 school year. Up to two students from each award-winning school may be recognized as Honorary Secretaries of State.
Since taking office in January 2017, Warner, who was reelected in 2020, has led the effort to register more than 62,000 high school students to vote.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
