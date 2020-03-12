BLUEFIELD — As the coronavirus has been spreading and then declared a pandemic, many residents have been busy stocking up on supplies, leaving a local shortage of some products.
“Hand sanitizers are gone at every store,” said Ron Martin, co-owner of the Grants Supermarket regional stores.
However, other products that have been reported scarce around the country are in stock.
“We knew that was going to be an issue so we are stocked,” he said, referring to items like Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes. “We pre-booked a bunch of those items.”
Bottled water is also available.
Supplies are still coming in on trucks, he added, but liquid hand sanitizers are sold out at this point.
Another item apparently being bought up is toilet paper, but Martin said that was available as well.
Customers at other retail stores in the area have reported shortages of hand sanitizers, with some limits on purchases of items that are selling briskly.
Seth Lowe with Kroger in Princeton said that hand sanitizers and face masks have been out of stock for “about a month.”
“We still have hand soap, but not completely stocked,” he said, adding that he did not know how much was left.
All items in demand that are still in stock, like wipes and toilet paper, have limits on the amount purchased, he added.
“Currently, you can only buy five of each,” he said.
Lowe said any deliveries of items like hand sanitizers are not on the immediate horizon.
“I was told there were none at the warehouse that supplies us,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.