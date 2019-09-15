TAZEWELL, Va. — Guests are now welcome to attend the area’s staple autumn activity, the Crab Orchard Corn Maze, after it’s opening day, on Saturday.
At the corn maze and pumpkin patch, guests are able to explore and pick their favorite gourd. Along with providing families with entertaining activities, the maze also educates its visitors.
“It’s part of Appalachian culture and history, which is the Crab Orchard Museum’s mission to share,” Charlotte Whitted, Crab Orchard museum director, said, “Harvest season was very important for pioneers and Native Americans.”
Searching through the pumpkins, Katie Brooks and her daughter Willow, enjoyed all the patch and maze had to offer.
“We’re picking pumpkins to decorate with,” Katie said, “I’d say the patch is a little bigger this year too.”
Willow, just over a year old, enjoyed sifting through the variety of smaller gourds as they were just her size. Perfect for children, the maze allows children of all ages to pick the pumpkins they deem as excellent.
“There’s a lot of kids things to do. It gives them time to explore outdoors, which kids need more of,” Katie said.
Rather than letting the corn of the maze grow, then creating the maze, this year the rows were planted in the shape of the maze, according to Whitted. The corn was also planted early so it will stay green longer.
According to Whitted the maze and patch will also be used as an outdoor classroom for school children. Along with teaching them the science about nature and crops, it’ll also be used to teach history.
“We have a caterpillar maze that the monarchs like to comes out and eat the milkweed in,” Whitted said, “Each thing that you look at of the maze and the artifact collection, shows change.”
Artifacts in the collection include a map of Virginia prior to West Virginia separating and a 500-year-old seashell necklace that was handcrafted by Native Americans. “Whether it’s a butter churn or an apple cider press that turns apples into cider, it shows some form of change,” Whitted said.
With the enjoyable activities and interactive education, the maze and patch both prove to be popular with the younger generations.
“This is a good family activity. It gives something to look forward to doing each year,” Talia French, of Bluefield, W. Va., said.
To ensure that as many children as possible have the opportunity to visit the Crab Orchard Corn Maze, 2,500 school children are already booked to attend, according to Whitted. Officials of the maze are hoping to reach up to 3,000 children in a seven-week time period, Whitted said.
“This is a kid-friendly place. There’s a kiddie corn maze. It’s perfect for families,” Kayla Grygiel, of Skygusty, W. Va., said, “We’re looking for the perfect pumpkin.”
For more information on the Crab Orchard Corn Maze visit them online at https://www.craborchardmuseum.com/
