BLUEFIELD — Among the many shopping holidays around this time of year, one stands out for its contribution to the community. Small business Saturday became a holiday and tradition as the result of an American Express campaign in 2010.
Small Business Saturday will benefit local businesses across Mercer County, on the biggest shopping weekend of the year. The city of Bluefield will participate in the program for the fifth year.
According to a press release, the city of Bluefield will kick off the day with a Business Appreciation Breakfast at the Bluefield Area Arts Center located at 500 Bland Street. It is a floating breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for attendees from local businesses.
The President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, Jeff Disibbio said that Mercer County has a large number of people that participate in the shopping opportunity.
“I know that small business Saturday affords a lot of local businesses the opportunity to bring out shoppers for the day because they can find values that they may not be able to throughout the year so we can also ensure that all small businesses in the area will be open and available,” Disibbio said. “Typically we have a nice congregation of people that like to participate and support our local businesses.”
Darlene Little, the owner of Leslie Ann’s boutique in Bluefield, Va., said she is excited for Small Business Saturday and the store will have plenty of sales going on. “We are geared up and ready,” she said.
“Small Business Saturday is promoted by American Express and we do offer American Express in our store but it really focuses on the small business,” Little said. “There are customers that come every year just to support Small Business Saturday.”
The owner of New Graham Knives and New Graham Pharmacy, Mike Dye said he is looking forward to a busy time of year.
“Everybody seems to be out and if the weather cooperates we will have a lot of foot traffic in both the shops and with the specials that will help draw people in too,” Dye said. “Some products we have on sale this is the only time they will be on sale all year.”
In addition, Dye said that he has been working to display more local crafters and artisan’s work available for purchase in his shops.
“We will have all some specials going on,” Dye said. “Small Business Saturday draws more attention to us. We have seen business grow with that being implemented.”
According to Disibbio, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias has worked with the EDA in the past to help coordinate advertising for local businesses.
“Our job, as the chamber, is to help spread the word and help market their businesses,” Disibbio said. “The biggest thing we can do is promote that they are open and the products they have.”
Disibbio added that Small Business Saturday is becoming a tradition with local families, much like Black Friday.
“I think small business Saturday is definitely becoming a tradition for a lot of the locals here,” Dissibbio said. “I think, in our area, we treat friends and family the same so it is nothing new to get together and support your friends.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.