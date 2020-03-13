BLUEFIELD — Schools and colleges in the area continue to make adjustments to handle the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Bluefield State College has extended its spring break to March 20 and Bluefield College has implemented policy changes about travel and guests on campus.
“Extending BSC’s Spring Break through March 20 will permit needed time to make appropriate and timely decisions regarding how the college can best respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” said BSC President Robin Capehart. “The health and safety of our students, employees, and the BSC community is of paramount importance.”
BSC faculty, staff and student workers are to report to work as scheduled on Monday, March 16.
Josh Cline, vice president of institutional advancement at Bluefield College, said the college consistently monitors the coronavirus outbreak with the safety of the campus community the top priority.
“With no outbreak in the region, at this time, Bluefield College will continue operating a normal class schedule,” he said Thursday. “College leadership will continue to monitor situations, on a daily basis, with ongoing communication to students, employees, and constituency groups. The campus community continues to be encouraged to follow CDC and health department guidelines for hygiene.”
Two protocols were changed Wednesday as precautionary measures.
Bluefield College has authorized only essential travel at this time, he said.
Athletic teams have been restricted to conference play and other student related travel will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Cline said students are “highly encouraged to share travel plans with Student Development officials when considering personal travel to areas outside the region, but are not restricted from personal travel.”
Official travel for faculty and staff will be subject to approval.
Another change is that all out-of-area visitors to campus events will be required to complete a screening process prior to their arrival to campus.
“Beginning immediately, prospective students and families, campus speakers, and other campus guests, will be asked to answer several questions,” Cline said. “These questions will seek to determine whether they have been in an area impacted by the virus, in contact with anyone with the virus, and/or are personally suffering from or around others with flu-like symptoms. College officials aim to deter anyone that could be ill from being on campus until the individual(s) know they are well.”
Dr. Deborah Akers, superintendent of Mercer County Schools, said plans are continuing.
“No positive cases cases are in this area yet,” she said. “But we have taken preventive action. We have suspended all international and out-of-state travel for students and staff until a later date.”
Travel for field trip and athletic events to the three counties in Virginia contiguous to Mercer County, Bland, Giles and Tazewell, will be allowed, if they take place.
Akers said school officials are keeping track of the coronavirus spread daily and a cleaning policy has been in place in the school as well as preventive protocol including regular cleaning and disinfecting desks, computer keyboards, door knobs, water fountains, etc.; thorough handwashing is monitored at the elementary level and middle and high school students are reminded of the importance of thorough handwashing; and school nurses are working with schools on instructive handwashing and cough etiquette.
As a result of the Gov. Jim Justice’s directive to forego large group gatherings, the Title I parent night activities have been cancelled.
The cafeteria service has seen changes as well, Akers said. “We just sent out additional food safety measures to our schools that the state sent to us.”
Those measures include eliminating salad bars and prepackaging the salads and bagging fresh fruits.
“Everything is protected before it gets to the student,” she said.
If a coronavirus case does surface in the area, especially if it’s a student, “we will take every precautionary measure we need to take to protect our students and our staff,” she said. “Hopefully, we will not see a case.”
Those measures include the possibility of closing schools temporarily.
“We are having conversations with our staff if we have something happen,” Akers said, and that discussion includes making plans for at-home online instruction and packets.
The Tazewell County Public Schools system is also responding to the coronavirus threat, issuing statements Thursday.
Southwest Virginia has seen no confirmed cases and there is no indication any students or employees have contracted COVID-19. “As such, we are not responding with panic and are taking a proactive approach to this situation with the full support of our school board,” the statement said.
“The safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to our board,” said Tazewell County Public School Board Chairman David R. Woodard. “At the same time, there is not yet a cause for panic within our system, therefore acting ahead of any infections is the best course of action. We believe our superintendent and his staff are more than capable to make the safest calls based on the information provided them by experts in this field.”
The statement said the school system has been in frequent contact with the Virginia Department of Health as well as the Tazewell County Health Department. “Additionally, we are following the guidelines that have been provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in each of our 14 schools.”
In addition to the precautionary cleanliness steps taken, maintenance staff and custodians will be “working diligently over the weekend to sanitize all high traffic areas and ‘high-touch’ surfaces to include each desktop. We will also begin to work with our teachers to create paper learning packets and online learning opportunities for our students to ensure that learning continues in the event of reported cases in our area.”
Cafeterias in Virginia schools will also be given more leeway in providing lunches in a way that helps limit close contact between students.
Southwest Virginia Community College in Richland, Va. is delaying students’ return from spring break.
“The College’s leadership team has met many times over the past two weeks and has consulted with our local and system level colleagues and other experts to discuss the best strategies to ensure safety while at the same time fulfilling our responsibilities to our students and community,” SWCC President Dr. Tommy Wright said Thursday. “After careful consideration, we have decided to extend our spring break an additional week through March 22.”
Wright said the hope was the the college could start classes again on March 23.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Virginia’s request to add flexibilities to school meal service during school closures in response to the coronavirus.
“I appreciate USDA granting Virginia schools flexibility with school meal service,” he said. “This will allow students who rely on school lunches to continue doing so while minimizing potential exposure to the coronavirus.”
The National School Lunch Act requires “congregate feeding,” or USDA-supported meals to be served in a group setting. USDA’s waiver to Virginia suspends this requirement until June 30, or the expiration of the federally declared public health emergency.
The Appalachian College of Pharmacy (ACP) in Buchanan County also announced Thursday it will suspend its campus-based courses beginning March 16 and until further notice to prepare for the possibility of temporarily moving to an online curriculum delivery in light of concerns surrounding coronavirus.
College officials said the action was being taken out of an “abundance of caution.”
Dean Susan Mayhew notified students, faculty and staff Wednesday night, midway through the college’s spring break.
“The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is committed to ensuring that students fulfill the academic requirements of its PharmD program in a timely manner and we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the community,” Mayhew said.
The online classes will be held pending further notice.
At this time, Mayhew said, third year students will continue at their rotation sites. College offices, including the Mountain Care Center, will remain open. Faculty and staff will report to work as usual.
“These actions are being done in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” Mayhew said of the move to online curriculum delivery.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.