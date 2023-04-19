PRINCETON — A mild winter disappointed local students when it failed to deliver the storms that compel school officials to declare a snow day and let them stay home, but the upshot is that summer vacation starts two days early this year.
The last school day for Mercer County’s students this year is June 6. Snow days are worked into the school system’s calendar just in case schools need to be closed, but there was some leeway this year.
“Two built-in snow days in the school’s calendar were not used,” said Teresa Russell, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools. “The June 6 date came after we moved back two days. The original day was June 8.”
Five snow days were fit into Mercer County’s school calendar.
“It’s been a strange winter,” Russell said. “This year we only used three snow days and we used two of those reimagined days. That’s where the students stay home and learn remotely, and the teachers report to school two hours late.”
School systems across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia are scheduling that annual rite of passage called high school graduation. In Mercer County, the four high schools– Princeton Senior, PikeView, Montcalm and Bluefield – will have their ceremonies on May 26.
In McDowell County, the last day of school for students had not been set as of Tuesday. Superintendent Ingrida Barker is scheduled to make that decision within a week. Graduation ceremonies for Mount View High School and River View High School have been scheduled for May 26.
The last day for Monroe County students in June 2, and the graduation ceremony at James Monroe High School is set for May 26.
Across the state line in Virginia, the last day of school for Tazewell County students is May 26, according to a statement from the school system. Graduation ceremonies for the three high schools – Tazewell, Graham and Richlands – will be held on May 27.
In Bland County, Va., the last day is May 31 and the graduation ceremony at Bland County High School will be May 26.
Buchanan County, Va., students will see their last day of school on June 2, and summer school will begin June 5. Graduation ceremonies will be held for Council High School and Grundy High School on May 30, and ceremonies for Twin Valley High School and Hurley High School will be on May 31.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
