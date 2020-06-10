BLUEFIELD — As residents of W.Va. poured into polling places Tuesday morning to vote in the primary election, procedures looked a bit different than in years past. Hand sanitizer was offered to voters on their way in and out of precincts and most everyone accepted, waving their hands to dry them as they removed their masks outside the building.
After the primary election was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials took every precaution to open up polling places Tuesday. Mercer County Clerk, Verlin Moye said on Monday that the county's poll workers were ready to serve voters during the pandemic.
Monday evening, staff and poll workers wrapped up their planning, scheduling, and picked up their supplies. Moye called his staff resilient and professional but urged voters to take precautions all the same, for the safety of everyone, including poll workers.
It was a breezy Tuesday morning at the Bluefield High School voting location as people of all ages gathered to fill out their ballots. Everyone wore masks entering the building, and each mask was a bit different. Some wore personalized cloth masks, others wore medical masks, however, one thing was the same; the voices and patriotism behind the masks. Poll workers darted from place to place, helping people get to their booths, offering hand sanitizer, and of course, giving out the classic, "I voted" sticker.
One mother and daughter have voted together each and every year, and the pandemic was not going to stop them this year. Rebecca Martin said she has been voting every year since she turned 18 years old, her daughter, Latasha Turner echoed the sentiment on the importance of exercising the right to vote.
"If you do not vote then you cannot talk about change," Martin said. "You cannot change things if you do not get out here and vote. I have voted in every election since I was 18 years old."
Turner said she has been accompanying her mother to the polls since she turned 18 and was passionate about voting to make a change. "It is so important right now," she said.
More voters, Mark and Terri Womack said they came to vote in-person partially because of controversy surrounding the mail-in or absentee voting options, the parameters for which were expanded to accommodate voters who may not feel safe going to the polls in the midst of a pandemic. They also voted in-person for a sense of connection to the process by which the U.S. is run.
"We are definitely here to exercise our rights," Terri Womack said. "With the controversy over the mail-in ballots being either lost or changed, we wanted to vote in person."
"I think it is definitely important to exercise that right and privilege to vote," Mark Womack said. "I am a traditionalist, so I would rather vote in person. I feel like it connects you more with the process."
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
