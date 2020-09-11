BLUEFIELD, Va. — Nineteen years ago today, people across the two Virginias were going about their daily routines when they heard the news that shocked the world and told them that life would never be the same again. The United States of America was under attack.
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists crashed hijacked jetliners into the World Trade Center in New York City and into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Another airliner heading for the nation’s capitol crashed in a field at Stonycreek Township, Penn., after its passengers overwhelmed the hijackers. Word of the attacks reached then-President George W. Bush and the rest of the nation as the attacks began.
Today people have to think a moment when they’re asked about what they were doing when they learned about the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, but the memories returned quickly. Margaret Fowler and her husband, David, were serving customers at their restaurant, Margaret’s Country Corner, in downtown Bluefield, Va., when they were asked about today’s anniversary of the tragedy.
“I was working at New Graham Pharmacy,” Margaret recalled after serving a customer. “I think it was over the radio. The planes had hit the towers, and it wasn’t long after that we heard about the planes that crashed in the field and at the Pentagon. It was so sad.”
Mark Lawrence of Bluefield, Va., remembered being in his garage telling a worker what he wanted done there when he heard news about the attacks, and felt the impact millions of other Americans felt at that day.
“I felt scared,” he recalled. “I felt terrible. I felt like the world would never be the same.”
At the other end of the counter, Letitia Eastridge of Pocahontas, Va., remembered that she was supposed to go to her college classes that day, but missed the bus and fell asleep.
“I woke up to the news talking about it and everything,” she said. “I felt sorry for the people who were in the crashes.”
“It was unbelievable,” Margaret added. “It certainly made you think, that’s for sure. How could you believe somebody would do something like that?”
Down the street, Judy Burchette, owner of Double J’s Prowl Around Shop, said she was at work when she heard the news over the radio.
“It came over the radio that a plane had dived into the building, and people were trying to flee, to get out,” she said. “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. You would think something like that would never happen in this country. All those terrorists hadn’t started so much then.”
