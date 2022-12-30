By JEFF HARVEY
PRINCETON — The Christmas holiday season is a time when memories are often created.
From past family gatherings to organizational efforts, readers were contacted via social media to share their memories.
For Adam B. Wolfe of Princeton, the memory was of a now-deceased friend of his whom he and his family shared Christmases with for a number of years.
“Audra Murphy was born on July 1st in 1913 in the village of Arden in Barbour County, West Virginia. She was born into an entirely different world than the world we knew some almost 70 years later. I often thought about what the world looked like while she was growing up. Television did not exist and the greatest generation lived a big chunk of their lives without Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, her two favorite shows later in life and a hobby of ours. Cars were just starting to become fashionable around that time, which means roads were mostly dirt and brick.”
He added, “Audra retired after 28 years of working for the Barbour County USDA Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service a couple years before I was born, so she was available to be my full-time buddy any day I wanted. Her husband passed away in 1960, so she lived most of her life as a widow. Their only daughter had two daughters, and she has four great-grandchildren. “
Wolfe continued, “We grew up in a small town in West Virginia where the main source of employment was reliant on whether the coal mines within driving distance were open or not. I’ve had bad days at work, but my back doesn’t ache from doing hard labor a mile underground in the dark every day.
My mother told us every day, you’re going to go to college so you don’t have to work in the coal mine. The hardships and failings of that industry have led my father to be a MSHA inspector and myself to work for a law firm that fights for the rights of coal miner’s benefits and wages. “
On a less serious note, he said, “My love of cheap sweatpants started at an early age. It was the present I always knew I was going to get every Christmas morning, but my love for the gift was because of the very special person who was the giver of that gift. My brother and I would wake up Christmas morning and then we would wait at the top of the steps for our special Christmas morning guest to arrive from across the street. As we became teenagers and our neighbor became older and more fragile, we would argue about who got to run across the street to help her back over so we could open presents.
Being around Audra was my favorite part of Christmas and why celebrating without her hurt my heart so much for so many years.”
Wolfe added, “My two children were starting in school when I was dating my wife. One of them told their teacher that their daddy had two girlfriends, Audra and Diamond. She truly was a kindred spirit of mine.
“I was looking back at pictures of Audra from over the years. I have a picture of her pretending to strangle me with Christmas lights while we performed our annual tradition of her untangling the lights while I hung them on the tree. Another picture of her she had placed a red ribbon with a bow on her head after opening a present. Maybe my favorite picture of all time she was passing her goofiness on to my children. Audra had placed a small ice cream paper bag on my sons head and he was proudly wearing it as a hat and grinning from ear to ear.”
He concluded, “It’s hard to imagine that she has been gone for seven years.
“Audra lived to be almost 102 years old, but it wasn’t long enough to spend with her.
“I know many people struggle during the holidays with the thought of those who have gone on and aren’t here to celebrate with us anymore. I hope you remember fondly the memories you had together, even if it makes you tear up and cry a little.
“Every time I left Audra’s house to walk back across the yard to my house, she would yell out, “See you later, Alligator,” and I would reply, “After while, Crocodile!” I take comfort in the hope and knowledge that we will see eaçh other later with all our other loved ones. That is the promise of Christmas.”
Joan Bowling of Gardner said, “We never bought a Christmas tree, we went out on the farm and cut one.”
As for decorating the tree, she said, “Mom had two strands of the old bubble lights, some colored strands of garlands and some of the silver stuff that you put on the tree. Sometimes, we colored paper, cut them into strips and glued them together to form garlands. We made bells from paper cups, wrapping them with tinfoil and gluing catalog paper around them to make them right ”
The family would dress up on Christmas Eve, eat dinner at 4:30 and open gifts at 6:30, she said.
“Dad used to get us kids a Christmas special by bringing us bags of oranges, apples, tangerines, nuts and candy. He would also open up a coconut and give us some of the milk, then break it open and cut each of us a piece to eat,” Bowling said.
Her mother, she added, would fix the dinner for the family, while her grandmother “Deedle” would make fruitcakes which were placed in candy tins.
“Once a week, they would open the tins and pour some type of liquor, I don’t know what, over the fruitcake.
I heard that if you wanted good fruitcake, get some from the Lilly women, because they knew how to make it,” she said.
Bowling’s sister Barbara Lilly said, “Christmas to me was in getting together, eating delicious food and enjoying each other’s company. No fuss about getting gifts “
Barbara Pruett, a long-time leader of the Mercer County 4-H program, said the memories she had involved 4-H members.
“I have enjoyed them caroling at nursing homes, local hospitals and communities. We would have a van in local parades. They would adopt needy children and give them gifts. We would get together to exchange inexpensive gifts and make cookies. Carl (her husband) and I treasured those moments and look forward to more,” she said.
