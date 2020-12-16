PRINCETON — A winter storm watch raised to a winter storm warning had highway departments and other first responders preparing for snow and ice while urging people to stay home if possible.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a winter storm warning lasting from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday.
“It’s going to be a wintery mix that’s going to make for difficult travel (today) and generally speaking, we’re expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow that will fall initially during the early morning hours; and that will change over to some freezing rain in the early afternoon hours,” said meteorologist Phil Hysell. “And that may be less than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulating over the snow and sleet.”
The winter storm is expected to appear in the south around Tazewell County, Va., sometime between 5 and 7 a.m., then quickly move north and encompass all of southeast West Virginia between 8 and 9 a.m., Hysell stated. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Any melted snow and ice could refreeze, especially on untreated roads, and create slick conditions.
A winter storm warning means heavy snow and sleet is expected or already occurring. The warning issued Tuesday covers Mercer, Bland, Giles and Wythe counties. Tazewell and Buchanan counties were under a winter weather advisory.
Law enforcing agencies including the Virginia State Police were encouraging people to avoid travel if possible during the storm. Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) were working to pre-treat highways, but slippery and dangerous conditions were still expected Wednesday, according to Corrine N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
“The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists,” Geller said.
West Virginia residents can call 511 or visit WV511.org online for a map that includes weather advisories as well as highway accidents and construction.
The Virginia State Police had advice for people who believe that they have to drive during the storm:
• Check road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
• Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
• Use your headlights.
• Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
• Use seat belts.
• Avoid distractions and do not use cellphones while driving.
• Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
