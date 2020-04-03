PRINCETON — Local parks have been posting signs or are about to post signs and erect barriers warning the public not to use playground equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but people continue to let their children slide down slides and swing on swings.
Yellow caution tape and signs were around playground equipment Tuesday at Glenwood Recreation Park’s playground near its Route 20 entrance. The signs at the playground read, “Playgrounds are closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Please do not use, but feel free to walk or fish at the park.”
Superintendent Kevin Dials said the yellow tape replaced other barriers that were erected last week.
“We put up some orange fencing last week and put up some signs, and then we also zip tied some of the swings up to try and encourage people not to use them,” he recalled.
The barriers and warnings did not stay in place very long.
“Over the weekend, it was beautiful,” Dials said of the weather. “We were at full capacity and we still had some people trying to use (the playground). They cut the zip ties, and in a couple of spots they pulled down (the fence) out of the way to get to the equipment. I think if it happens again, we’ll have to take the swings down off of the frame.”
Yellow caution tape has been put around playground equipment in other parts of Glenwood Park.
“We ran out of fencing, but we put caution tape and signs up there,” Dials said. “Short of hovering over it and watching it constantly, I don’t know what else we can do. I’ve been going around and said something a couple of times; most of it is happening when I’m out of sight, I think.”
Dials said people tell them they have heard the playground equipment was closed, but “they’re double checking and second guessing. Just take our word for it and be safe.”
“Even in times when we’re not in a crisis like this, outdoor recreation is a psychological health benefit and in a time like this it’s even more important, but it’s important that people adhere to the social distancing recommendations so we don’t lose those privileges,” Dials stated. “I think (closing) is the last thing we want.”
In Princeton, the city park has remained open while the recreation center has been closed.
“We posted some signage at the entrance not to gather,” Recreation Director Amanda McCabe said.
The city’s public works department is making signs advising the public not to use playground equipment, and those will be posted at the city park’s playground, the one at the nearby recreation center and other parks in the city, she stated.
“I was instructed to put signage up at the end of last week,” McCabe said.
Signs at Lotito Park in Bluefield told the public that by the order of Gov. Jim Justice, all playgrounds were closed until further notice. Local police are monitoring the park along with the Bluefield Fire Department.
“If they (fire department) sees anything, they’re going to contact us for assistance,” Lt. M.D. McPherson of the Bluefield Police Department said.
McPherson said his department has not have problems with people trying to use playground equipment. Some people who were congregating at a playground along Old Bramwell Road were dispersed.
In the town of Richlands, Va., the decision was made Monday to close the playground facilities at Critterville Park, according to Director of Finance Adrienne Cordle.
“The decision was made and we did all the posting,” she said. “The walking trails are still open. It’s just the playground. I think Saturday was nice and there were quite a few children and families were out.”
The concern is that keeping playground equipment sanitary and free of any potential coronavirus would be difficult.
“There’s no way to keep those things like the slides and the monkey bars clean in the manner they need to be,” Cordle said. “It’s hard to monitor the number of children, the proximity to each other and the sanitary issues.”
The Richlands Police Department will be monitoring Critterville park, and some laminated warning signs for the park are being made, she said. People with questions can call Richlands Town Hall at 276-964-2566.
In Tazewell County, Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy, who is also chairman of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, said the county administrator was asked Monday to close down any playgrounds in the county and reach out to all of the county’s localities about doing the same.
“And we asked them if they would consider shutting down playground equipment, basketball courts and places where large groups have been continuing to gather,” Stacy said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order Monday and called on the state’s residents to avoid mass gatherings at places such as Virginia Beach.
“We’re now seeing the closure of those activities that people on their own won’t stop using,” Stacy said.
Stacy said he understood why parents would want their children to be able to play outdoors, but people have to remember that the state has ordered that any groups of 10 or more people be dispersed. Local law enforcement agencies have been asked to watch for large groups while on routine patrols. Not everybody has been willing to comply with social distancing recommendations.
“A lot of that is civil rebellion,” Stacy said. “They’re going to rebel against what you’re asking to do. You’re going to have that in a crisis no matter way. You’re going to have a percentage of people who aren’t going to prescribe for that.”
Stacy reminded the public that there are still undetected coronavirus cases in the region’s communities. Local leaders were reminded of this Tuesday during a state briefing. Virginia then had 1,250 cases.
“What you have to think about is how many of them were walking around in our community last week,” Stacy warned. “People who make next week’s statistic of infected persons are walking around among us this week.”
“The more people don’t comply, the more authoritarian you’re going to see the state’s response,” he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
