BLUEFIELD — Both Princeton and Bluefield are making it fun to shop locally for Small Business Saturday, with plenty of prizes for shoppers.
Set for Nov. 28, the day after Black Friday, the focus is on supporting area small businesses, especially now, when they have been hit hard by the pandemic.
In Bluefield, Jim Spencer, the city’s director of community and economic development, said 23 businesses are participating this year.
All shoppers need to do is make a purchase at one of the businesses and fill out a ticket that will be placed in a container for a drawing on Dec. 8 at the City Board meeting.
Top prizes include one meal a week for 52 weeks at Chick-fil-A at Mercer Mall and gift cards from Summit Community Bank of $100, $75 or $50.
Participating businesses include: 3 Up 2 Up, Blue Spoon, Bluefield Inn, Bluefield Metal Art, GoodyKoontz, Grants Supermarket, Hair Queen, Heart Strings, Imogene & Rose, Kammer Furniture, Monogram Magic, Mountaineer Bowling Lanes, Only One Look, Patty Joe’s, Sweet Thingz, The RailYard, The Ugly Duckling and The Vault.
In Princeton, organizer Lori McKinney said shoppers will find plenty of bargains as well as the chance for prizes.
“Any purchase from a Mercer Street business will be rewarded with a button or sticker, and purchases of $20 or more will earn shoppers a free Grassroots District tote bag,” she said. “Shoppers can bring their receipt to a special table at Dick Copeland Town Square and show it to redeem their gifts.”
Visitors should observe all COVID safety protocols for distancing when approaching the table, she added.
McKinney said Honey Money is another initiative that encourages shopping at multiple downtown businesses.
“Shoppers can pick up a Honey Money card at participating businesses, and with every purchase receive a sticker,” she said. “Once you have 7 stickers from at least 4 businesses, you can redeem the card for a free jar of honey from Blue Ridge Bee Company, or a beverage of your choice at Appalachian Coffee House. This initiative is brought to you by The RiffRaff Arts Collective.”
Purchases at any and all Mercer Street businesses are included in the tote bag giveaways, she added.
Businesses participating in Honey Money are The Lady Project, Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro, The Hatter’s Bookshop, Tony’s Barber Shop, 80’s Toys of Princeton, Daydream Games, Myra’s Flower Shop, Diamonds & Gold Look, Holler Gallery, Appalachian Coffee House, Blue Ridge Bee Company, The RiffRaff Art Boutique, Stages Music School, Simply Beautiful Salon, Artistic Adventures, Hammer & Stain, Totally Glazed, Classy Closet, Sophisticated Hound, Associated Photography, WuFu Tattoos, Upscale Resale, Salvation Army Thrift Store, Wearhouse Clothing Co., New Kids on the Block, The Gaia Den, Hillbilly Cycles, Custom Dreams Tattoos, The Bronze Look and Princeton Public Library’s book sale. Visit grassrootsdistrict.com/honey-money for more about this project.
McKinney also said Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro will have its Grand Re-Opening on Small Business Saturday, returning after a hiatus with an expanded and extensive menu as well as gift items.
The main hours for businesses are between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., she said, with some businesses opening earlier and some staying open later.
The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau have relaunched a shop local digital campaign to drive traffic and dollars to local businesses during the holiday season.
The campaign directs both visitors and the local community to the CVB’s shop local page on the website to find gift inspiration, featured listings, blogs and more about local businesses.
“Now, it is more important than ever to support our friends, family and neighbors who have small businesses in Mercer County,” Executive Director Jamie Null said. “Small businesses are the backbone of tourism and are important to our local economy.”
The CVB also supports the initiatives by the City of Bluefield and the Mercer Street Grassroots District on Small Business Saturday. Many are running special promotions on Saturday.
“We hope that folks will turn to small businesses for many of their Christmas gifts this year. From gift cards to special items, stores across the county can fill up Christmas lists,” Null said.
To visit the shop local page, go to https://visitmercercounty.com/local/
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.