BLUEFIELD — Some flurries and a possible mix of rain and snow is possible for Wednesday evening and Thursday, but very little if any accumulation is expected for the region.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. forecast for the week included a 30 percent chance of rain/snow Wednesday evening with a low of 32 degrees followed by a 40 to 50 percent chance of snow/rain Thursday with a high of 41 degrees.
“Well, I wouldn’t get too excited about it,” meteorologist Robert Beasley with the National Weather Service said Monday. “The system is going to be very far to our south. We probably won’t get much if any precipitation. Maybe flurries and rain/snow in the beginning.”
The weather system to the south of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia doesn’t have enough moisture for large amounts of snow, and will “probably miss us completely,” he said. If any snow does reach the ground, it will soon disappear because the ground is too warm.
“So you may have to look really hard to find it,” Beasley added.
Large amounts of snow falling in early winter is not unheard of.
“When we had Hurricane Sandy about nine years ago about the end of October, there was up to 2 feet of snow in the West Virginia mountains,” Beasley recalled.
While the storm system passing the region Wednesday and Thursday could bring some flurries or a mix of rain and snow, warmer weather will return soon.
“Next week, we’ll be back up close to 60 degrees,” Beasley said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
