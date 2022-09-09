Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Likely Across the Higher Mountainous Terrain... A moist easterly flow has resulted in widespread low clouds early this morning. Across the higher terrain for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge, these low clouds are intersecting the ground for elevations generally at or above 2500 ft. resulting in dense fog. Visibilities in these areas will drop to 1/4 mile or less and remain so throughout the night and early morning hours Friday. Motorists planning travel across the higher terrain of the mountains in northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, or southeast West Virginia, should be alert for severely reduced visibility at the higher elevations. Reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Some of the more traveled roadways that will be impacted include: Interstate 77 in Virginia and West Virginia, Interstate 81 mile markers 35 to 120 in Virginia, U.S. 58 west of Stuart, U.S. 52 through Carroll and Grayson Counties.