BLUEFIELD — Leaders across Virginia and West Virginia were soon expressing their condolences Thursday as the world learned that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away after 70 years as Great Britain’s reigning monarch.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia spoke Thursday about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“Today, we sadly mourn the loss of a transcendent leader, Queen Elizabeth II, who admirably presided over the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was deeply beloved by her people,” Youngkin said. “Throughout her reign, she showed steadfast compassion towards the United States during trying times, especially following the September 11th attacks. Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II’s many visits to the Commonwealth of Virginia including in 1957 for the Jamestown anniversary, 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial celebration and 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery.”
“Her most recent trip in 2007 when she visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Jamestown’s 400th anniversary celebration, and Virginia Tech was a particularly important part of Virginia’s history,” Youngkin said. “As governor, the Queen’s consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten.”
Other leaders expressed their condolences soon after the British government announced that Queen Elizabeth had passed away.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. “As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, her legacy is her decades-long life of service to her country and strong friendship with ours.”
“In 2007, I had the distinct honor and pleasure of escorting Queen Elizabeth II to the Chamber of the House of Delegates during her visit to Virginia. While her stature was small, her presence was great,” Griffith recalled. “My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her countrymen.”
Speaker Todd Gilbert of the Virginia House of Delegates also issued a statement after the formal announcement had been made.
“The United Kingdom has lost a towering monarch, and the Commonwealth of Virginia has lost a good friend. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exemplified grace and dignity. When she embarked on her reign, she pledged herself to her people, and served them faithfully until the last. Hers is an example all of us entrusted with public office should emulate,” Gilbert said.
“Her kindness and decency, which she demonstrated so powerfully on one of our country and Commonwealth’s worst days, warmed hearts and comforted the grieving,” he said. “When our Commonwealth mourned our losses at Virginia Tech, she once again reached out to Virginia in our time of grief. In her speech to the General Assembly in 2007, Queen Elizabeth remarked on the friendship between our nation and hers, and how thankful she was for it. Virginians are thankful as well, for the friendship of such a remarkable woman. We shall not see her like again.”
Other Virginia leaders shared their thoughts on the death of Queen Elizabeth.
“Queen Elizabeth’s decades-long reign was marked by incomparable poise, a steady devotion to the people of the UK, and a deepening of the critical friendship between our nations,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he was “heartbroken” to learn of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“The Queen has been revered around the globe for her devotion to service and her steadfast leadership through the decades,” Manchin said. “Gayle and I are praying for the Royal Family and the people of the Commonwealth.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. also spoke after the passing of the queen. Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia in 2007 for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. Kaine was Virginia’s governor at the time, and he and his wife Anne hosted the Queen and Prince Philip in Richmond.
“Queen Elizabeth II was beloved by millions, and I mourn with the people of the United Kingdom today,” Kaine said. “Her Majesty visited Virginia in 2007 while I was Governor, two weeks after the Virginia Tech shooting, and she grieved with us then, giving us a moment to unite around during an incredibly difficult time. Her kindness and grace will be missed in the United Kingdom, in Virginia, and across the world.”
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., offered her condolences after the formal announcement.
“Please join me in praying for the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom as they mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Miller said. “May her legacy of tireless service and unyielding leadership live on.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
