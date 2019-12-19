BLUEFIELD — After a long day of debate on Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to proceed with two articles of impeachment against the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.
The president will now face charges in a trial in the U.S. Senate. Trump is the third president in history to face removal by the U.S. Senate in a trial. The charges against him are an abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The 435 voting members of the House of Representatives voted on the two articles of impeachment separately. The final vote on article one, abuse of power was passed with 230 yes votes, 197 no votes, one vote present and 3 not voting. The final vote on article two, obstruction of congress, was passed with 229 yes votes, 198 no votes, one vote present and three not voting.
Most votes were largely separated down party lines with Republicans voting against and Democrats voting to pass articles of impeachment through the House. All four local congressmen and women representing south W.Va. and Southwest Va. voted against moving forward with articles of impeachment.
Ninth District of Va. Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith has been vocal in his opposition of impeachment proceedings before the House vote on Wednesday.
In a Dec. 14 statement, Griffith called the impeachment inquiry “brief and biased.” He said he believes the speed of the investigation is due to political considerations, not constitutional questions.
“People may not agree with how President Trump has interacted with Ukraine, but they should express their disagreement through the policy process in Congress or the ballot box,” Griffith said in the Dec. 14 statement. “No evidence of ‘abuse of power’ has been produced to justify the penalty of impeachment and removal from office, which no president has suffered in our history.”
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Congressman Griffith shared a newspaper article from The Herald Courier titled, “Dozens gather in Bristol in support of Trump impeachment vote.” In the tweet, he commented, “I will be voting no on impeachment today. A few people under the Bristol sign might disagree, but I have found no impeachable offenses, just partisan politics.”
After casting his vote against proceeding with impeachment, Griffith issued a statement in which he stated House Democrats abused the power of impeachment and apologized to the “millions of Americans who voted for President Trump and for the Constitution that has been damaged.”
“House Democrats voted today to impeach the President,” Griffith said in his statement. “They impeached President Trump over disputes between the executive branch and the legislative branch that occur in many administrations. In my opinion, they did not actually have the evidence to find ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ as the Constitution demands.”
Third District of W.Va. Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller voted against proceeding with impeachment hearings. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Miller stated, “Let’s not forget that Democrats have been working to impeach President Trump since day one. This impeachment is a waste of time and reckless use of power. There was so much more we could have done this year.” Attached to the tweet was a graphic with an apparent clipping from The Washington Post with the date Jan. 20, 2017, circled in red. The headline of the article was “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.” Edited on the clipping was a claim of, “This has been a partisan investigation since day one.”
In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Miller stated, “Don’t believe what House Democrats have been telling you. There was no collusion. No Quid pro quo. Here are the facts.” Attached to the tweet was a graphic outlining “4 Key Facts.” In the graphic accompanying the tweet, the Congresswoman stated, “The transcript of the phone call shows no discussion of military aid or conditionality, both leaders – Trump and Zelensky – have said there was no pressure, Ukraine did not know the aid had not been released at the time of the call and the aid was released, and Ukraine did not have to take any action for the aid to flow.”
Congresswoman Miller spoke on the House floor on Wednesday in opposition to the articles of impeachment. She spoke about what she believes could have been accomplished had Congress not spent time in a “divisive, ugly, partisan impeachment debacle.”
“Today is a disappointing day. It is the day my colleagues across the aisle cast the vote they have spent the past three years obsessing over. The vote to impeach our duly elected president,” Miller said. “In this body, however, we have not been able to deliver on what Americans want and need. We still have not finished securing our border. The opioid epidemic still rages on in our communities. Our infrastructure is still in dire need of an overhaul and we still have not reached a bipartisan resolution on drug pricing.”
Congressman Alex Mooney represents W.Va.’s second District. Mooney released a statement on Dec. 13 in reaction to the Judiciary Committee’s Advancement of the Articles of Impeachment.
“This vote is one of the most shameful moments in our nation’s history and sets a terrible precedent,” Mooney said in the Dec. 13 statement. “Instead of wasting time and taxpayer dollars on a ridiculous impeachment inquiry, it is time for Democrats in Congress to focus on issues that matter to all Americans.”
In a statement following the House vote, Mooney stated that the president had done nothing wrong and called the Articles of Impeachment “totally meritless.”
“I will continue to stand with President Donald Trump as he fights back against this baseless impeachment and look forward to a fair trial by the U.S. Senate,” said Congressman Mooney in a statement. “For the first time in American history, a President has been impeached with only members of one party voting for it. This has been a shameful partisan exercise in the US House from start to finish.”
W.Va.’s first district Congressman David McKinley also voted against the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. In a statement following the Wednesday evening vote, McKinley said the passing of the articles of impeachment through the House of Representatives “sets a precedent that impeachment is no longer based on evidence, but instead who holds the majority in the House.”
“Alexander Hamilton warned in the Federalist Papers No. 65, that impeachment might become a way for Congress to remove a political opponent from office, and that the decision could be driven by politics, rather than a real demonstration of guilt. Today, the House of Representatives has made our Founding Fathers’ fear a reality, and for the first time in our nation’s history, impeached a president on purely partisan lines. This vote sets a precedent that impeachment is no longer based on evidence, but instead who holds the majority in the House,” McKinley said. “Now, the Senate will be forced to stop working on legislation, and instead required to focus on a trial that will result in an acquittal. No reasonable person believes that 67 senators will vote to convict the president on the articles of impeachment.”
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
