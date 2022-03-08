The average price for a gallon of gasoline hit a record $4.17 Tuesday, only hours after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports. Area lawmakers largely applauded that move while also demanding that the administration do more to promote domestic energy production.
The average price for gasoline jumped 10 cents in one day, and is up 55 cents from a week ago, the Associated Press confirmed Tuesday. The previous high was set 13 years ago at $4.10 a gallon.
Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in response to Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war with Ukraine, a move that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers representing the region applauded. However, others encouraged the administration to go further in pursuing domestic energy production.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the ban on Russian energy imports was a necessary move. He also called upon Biden to pursue American energy independence.
Manchin and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, sponsored the bipartisan, bicameral Ban Russian Energy Imports Act, a measure which would prohibit the importation of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal.
Manchin said the bill has already received support from 36 Senate sponsors since being introduced last week.
“I am glad the administration has taken seriously the congressional will – across the political spectrum and in both chambers – to further rebuke Vladimir Putin’s terror against the Ukrainian people by banning Russian energy imports. This is one of our most critical tools to hinder his ability to fund and continue his war in Ukraine. Now it is time for government and industry to come together and lead the world through this geopolitical turmoil by ramping up our domestic production to meet our energy needs at home and the needs of our allies. The United States is one of the most energy abundant countries in the world and we have the ability to produce this energy cleaner than anywhere else in the world.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., also called on the Biden administration to open up domestic coal, oil, and natural gas production.
“The ban on Russian oil is necessary but not sufficient,” Griffith, who represents Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District, said. “We should not turn from one dictatorship to others to keep the lights on in our country, but the Biden Administration wants to do precisely that by negotiating energy deals with Iran and Venezuela. To help make up for the lost imports and prevent our country from being held hostage to the whims of foreign dictators, we need to unleash American energy dominance. Mr. President, open up domestic coal, oil, and natural gas production. Our citizens and freedom-loving people around the globe will benefit from affordable, reliable American energy.”
Other members of Virginia’s congressional delegation applauded the ban, but didn’t address Griffith’s plea for American energy independence.
U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said banning Russian oil imports amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine was a necessary step.
“By banning Russian oil imports, President Biden has made clear once again that Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine will not go unpunished,” Warner said. “Right now, Ukrainians are fighting with their lives against authoritarian rule to preserve the same freedoms we hold sacred. While only three percent of U.S. crude imports come from Russia, we cannot stand with the Ukrainian people while also continuing to support Russia’s energy economy. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to contribute to rising gas prices worldwide, I am committed to working with the administration and my colleagues in Congress to do what we can to address the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump.”
“An immediate ban on Russian energy imports will help ensure we aren’t contributing in any way to financing Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., added. “I’ll continue to work alongside my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to see this through, and explore other ways to restrict Russia’s economy.”
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., issued two statements via Twitter Tuesday regarding the situation.
“The American people are paying the price at the pump for Biden’s failed leadership on energy,” Miller said. “The sanctions on Russia are crucial, but so is supporting American energy independence.”
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also issued a statement via Twitter Tuesday.
“Finally, President Biden made the right move by banning Russian energy imports today,” Capito said in the tweet.
