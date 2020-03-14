PIPESTEM — Area law enforcement officers and agencies were recognized Friday during the W.Va. Coalfields Highway Safety Program Awards Banquet for helping make the state’s roadways safer.
The awards were presented during a lunchtime banquet at Pipestem Resort State Park. Officers and agencies were recognized for their crash investigations, DUI arrests, distracted driving citations, and other work they do to make the public safer in Region 8 of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) which includes Mercer, Monroe, McDowell, Mingo, Pocahontas, Summers and Wyoming Counties. Awards were in the following categories:
Most Crash Investigations Conducted by Officer 2019: first place, Deputy C.K. Lester, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 47 crash reports; second place, Patrolman B.L. Charette, Princeton Police Department, 41 crash reports; and third place, Lt. J.J. Ruble, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 39 crash reports.
Most Crash Investigations Conducted by Department 2019: first place, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 479 reports; second place, Princeton Police Department, 279 reports; and third place, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, 181 reports.
Most Electronic Citations by Officer 2019: first place, Patrolman W.W. McGuire, Princeton Police Department, 760 citations; second place, Patrolman F.B. Ingole, Bluefield Police Department, 535 citations; and third place, Patrolman A.E. Green, Bluefield Police Department, 403 citations.
Most Electronic Citations Issued by Department: first place, Bluefield Police Department, 3,571 citations; second place, Princeton Police Department, 1,177 citations; and third place, Williamson Police Department, 1,007 citations.
DUI Arrests by Officer 2019: first place, Deputy M.T. Hatfield, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 48 arrests; second place, Deputy L. Cook, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, 43 arrests; and third place, Deputy D. Martin, McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, 32 arrests.
Driving Under The Influence Arrests by Department: first place, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 113 arrests; second place, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, 63 arrests; and third place, Bluefield Police Department, 42 arrests.
Distracted Driving Enforcement on GHSP Funded Patrols by Officer: first place, Chief G. Dotson, Williamson Police Department, 39 citations; second place, Patrolman F.B. Ingole, Bluefield Police Department, 20 citations; and third place, Detective K. Ross, Bluefield Police Department, 19 citations.
Distracted Driving Enforcement on GHSP Funded Patrols by Agency: first place, Bluefield Police Department, 78 citations; second place, Williamson Police Department, 62 citations; and third place, Princeton Police Department, 29 citations.
Most Seatbelt Citations Issued on GHSP Funded Patrols by Officer in 2019: first place, Sgt. J. Spence, Williamson Police Department, 108 citations; second place, Patrolman F. Ingole, Bluefield Police Department, 60 citations; and third place Sgt. J. Marcum, Williamson Police Department, 54 citations.
Most Seat Belt Citations Issued on GHSP Funded Patrols by Department in 2019: first place, Williamson Police Department, 278 citations; second place, Bluefield Police Department, 253 citations; and third place, Princeton Police Department, 101 citations.
Most Speed Citations Issued on GHSP Funded Patrols by Officer: first place, Chief G. Dotson, Williamson Police Department, 232 citations; second place, Patrolman B. Lambert, Bluefield Police Department, 94 citations; and third place, Sgt. A.M. Ballard, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 64 citations.
Most Speed Citations Issued on GHSP Funded Patrols by Department: first place, Williamson Police Department, 383 citations; second place, Bluefield Police Department, 253 citations; and third place, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, 89 citations.
Child Passenger Safety Seat Fitting Stations Awards: first place, MountainHeart Community Services, 116 seats installed; second place, Community Crossing Parents As Teachers, 26 seats installed; and third place, Mary’s Cradle, 18 seats installed.
