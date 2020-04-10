PRINCETON — Healthcare providers in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe Counties are among the health centers across West Virginia sharing in more than $22 million in grants which will help them during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The $22,161,110 from the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), to 28 health centers in West Virginia. This funding is a direct result of the CARES Act passed by Congress and is to be used to aid in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The federal government is using every resource possible to ensure our communities have the resources they need to keep Americans safe, healthy, and employed,” said U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. “This round of funding is crucial to helping diagnose, treat, and prevent COVID-19 in West Virginia. Thank you to all of our health care professionals who are on the front lines of this disease, I am working each day to bring home all the available tools you need to protect our state.”
The Bluestone Health Association in Mercer County will receive a $765,065 grant.
Another $687,155 in grant money is going to the Monroe County Health Department in Union. The Tug River Health Association in Gary is receiving $613,955.
